Sikkim to Observe ‘Aama Samman Diwas’ on August 10, Honoring Mothers

Gangtok, July 30: In a touching tribute to the indispensable role of mothers in society, the Sikkim government has officially designated August 10 as “Aama Samman Diwas”. This special day will be observed annually across the state, dedicated to honoring mothers for their boundless love, tireless sacrifices, and profound contributions in raising responsible citizens and shaping the very fabric of society.

The state government underscored the pivotal influence mothers wield as caregivers, educators, and mentors. Their nurturing guidance instills crucial traits like compassion, empathy, and strong values in a child’s development, ultimately molding them into cherished members of the community.

This declaration serves as a formal acknowledgment of the unwavering dedication and often unseen sacrifices mothers make in fostering resilient families and vibrant communities. Through “Aama Samman Diwas,” the government hopes to create a lasting reminder for everyone to celebrate and deeply respect mothers for their irreplaceable impact on every citizen’s life.