Sikkim Launches First International Film Festival, Marking 50 Years of Statehood

Gangtok, March 19 : In a significant cultural moment for the Himalayan state, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang formally opened the first edition of the Sikkim International Film Festival 2026, coinciding with celebrations of Sikkim’s 50th year of statehood. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Governor Om Prakash Mathur, adding to the importance of the occasion.

The four-day festival, being held in Gangtok from March 19 to 22, is being seen as a major step toward promoting the state as a hub for cinema and cultural dialogue in the region. With participation from filmmakers, artists, and industry experts, the event aims to bring both local and international creative communities onto a shared platform.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the role of cinema as a powerful tool for storytelling and cultural exchange. He emphasized that the festival is not just an event, but a long-term effort to encourage young talent and strengthen a creative environment where tradition and modern ideas can grow together.

The festival features a mix of activities designed to support and promote filmmaking in the region. A dedicated film market has been set up to encourage collaboration, while a short film competition provides an opportunity for regional filmmakers to showcase their work. Workshops and interactive sessions led by industry professionals are also being conducted to help aspiring artists gain practical knowledge and exposure.

In a move to further boost the sector, the state government is pushing forward initiatives aimed at building a creative economy. Policies supporting content creators and incentives for filmmakers are being introduced to attract more film projects to Sikkim. These efforts are expected to highlight the state’s scenic beauty and cultural richness, making it an attractive destination for film production.

With its debut edition, the Sikkim International Film Festival is expected to open new doors for the local film industry while placing the state firmly on the global cultural map.

Report By Nitesh Pradhan