Sikkim Honor Killing: Father Arrested for Allegedly Killing Daughter’s Attacker

Namchi, June 17 : A man in Sikkim’s Namchi district was arrested Monday for the alleged killing of his daughter’s boyfriend. The arrest followed an incident where the deceased reportedly attacked the daughter with a sharp weapon and vandalized her home.

The dramatic event unfolded on Sunday night in Mangzim village, under the Yangang police station’s jurisdiction. Thirty-year-old Anjal Rai is said to have entered his girlfriend’s residence and assaulted her with a traditional ‘khukuri’, inflicting injuries. Rai’s motive stemmed from suspicions of his girlfriend’s involvement with another individual, and he also caused significant damage to her home during the rampage.

According to authorities, as Rai exited the house, the victim’s father pursued him, repeatedly striking him with a wooden plank. Rai succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police have identified and arrested the father, Tenzing Sherpa, in connection with Rai’s death. A minor accompanying Sherpa was also apprehended. Meanwhile, Sherpa’s daughter is currently receiving medical attention for the wounds sustained during the khukuri attack. The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident.