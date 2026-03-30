Sikkim Government Sets Up 24x7 Control Rooms to Regulate LPG Distribution Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Gangtok, March 30: In response to prevailing geopolitical situations impacting the national availability and distribution of LPG, the Government of Sikkim’s Food & Civil Supplies Department has announced the immediate establishment of State and District Control Rooms. This proactive measure aims to ensure effective monitoring, smooth coordination, and timely grievance redressal for residents across the state.

To prevent hoarding and panic buying, the government has also rolled out new standard operating procedures for LPG distribution. Under the new guidelines, registered domestic LPG consumers will receive refills once every 25 days in urban areas and once every 45 days in rural areas. Priority for commercial LPG distribution will be strictly given to hospitals and educational institutions.

The newly established control rooms will operate on a 24×7 basis, closely monitoring the supply chain to prevent shortage, diversion, and black marketing. Authorities have been directed to curb rumor-mongering and ensure strict compliance with the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. A daily Action Taken Report (ATR) will also be submitted to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

For prompt public grievance redressal regarding LPG shortages, overcharging, or hoarding, the government has released the structural composition and dedicated helpline numbers for both the State and District Control Rooms.

State Control Room Composition

Sl. No. Designation Member 1. Joint Controller, LMU, F&CSD Chairperson 2. Representative from Police, HQ Member 3. Representative from Health Dept. Member 4. Representative from Education Dept. Member 5. Representative from Women, Child, Senior Citizen and Divyangjan Welfare Department Member 6. Representative from Tourism Dept. Member 7. Representative from SLC of OMC Member

State Control Room Contact No.: 9775967777 / 9064534768

District Control Rooms (Gangtok, Pakyong, Mangan, Namchi, Soreng, Gyalshing)

Sl. No. Designation Member 1. DCSO, F&CSD Chairperson 2. Representative from DC Office Member 3. Representative from Police, HQ Member 4. Representative from Health Dept. Member 5. Representative from Education Dept. Member 6. Representative from Women, Child, Senior Citizen and Divyangjan Welfare Department Member 7. Representative from Tourism Dept. Member 8. Representative from SLC of OMC Member

(Note: Sl. No. adjusted for sequence accuracy from the original document)

District Control Room Contact Numbers:

Gangtok District: 8768884346

Pakyong District: 9800789595

Mangan District: 8145896216

Namchi District: 9775945994

Soreng District: 9734142775

Gyalshing District: 9733327413

The state administration has assured the public that these arrangements will be reviewed periodically based on the prevailing situation to ensure an uninterrupted and fair supply of essential cooking gas to all households and critical institutions.