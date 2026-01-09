Sikkim Government Sets January 31 Deadline to Fast-Track Regularisation of Temporary Staff

Gangtok, 9 Jan : The Government of Sikkim has instructed all state departments to urgently complete the pending regularisation process for eligible temporary employees serving under Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories, in line with the existing government policy.

As per a recent circular issued by the Department of Personnel, the State Government had earlier approved a policy to regularise temporary employees engaged on Work Charged, Muster Roll, Adhoc, and Consolidated Pay bases, provided they completed four years of uninterrupted service by December 31 of the relevant calendar year.

The circular highlights that employees who fulfilled the four-year service requirement as of December 31, 2023, were identified for regularisation under the first phase. However, despite the passage of nearly two years, the process for this phase has not yet been fully completed.

To address the delay, the Department of Personnel has now directed all Secretaries and Heads of Departments to submit pending proposals related to eligible employees under the first phase. These proposals must reach the department no later than January 31, 2026, to enable timely scrutiny and further action.

The completion of the first phase will also pave the way for considering regularisation cases of temporary employees who complete four years of service as of December 31, 2024, strictly as per the approved policy.

The circular has been issued with the approval of the Government of Sikkim and bears the signature of Shri Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Sikkim. Copies of the order have been circulated to all concerned authorities, including Secretaries, Heads of Departments, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and the Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary, for prompt compliance.