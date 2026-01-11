Sikkim Goes Digital: Online Clearance Now Mandatory as Physical Permits for Foreign Tourists Scrapped

Gangtok , 11 Jan : In a significant move to digitize travel regulations, the Sikkim government has officially halted the issuance of physical permits for foreign nationals intending to visit the state’s protected and restricted areas. Going forward, online clearance is the mandatory protocol for all international travellers.

The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation announced the policy change, citing strict directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The new order explicitly states that authorities will no longer issue Protected Area Permits (PAP) or Restricted Area Permits (RAP) in physical form under any circumstances.

Under the updated guidelines, foreign tourists are currently permitted to visit specific locations only. These include Tsomgo (Changu) Lake in East Sikkim, and Yumthang Valley and Zero Point in North Sikkim. Access to these destinations is strictly conditional upon securing the necessary approval through the designated online permit cell.

According to officials, this transition is designed to ensure tighter compliance with national security standards while streamlining the application process through a more efficient digital system.