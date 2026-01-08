Sikkim Gears Up for Rorathang Maghey Mela 2026 with Adventure Sports and Heritage Tourism Push

Pakyong, 8 Jan : In preparation for the upcoming Rorathang Maghey Mela 2026, scheduled from January 16 to 18, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim, conducted an extensive reconnaissance visit across key locations in the Rhenock region to assess readiness for a range of proposed adventure tourism activities.

The reconnaissance focused on evaluating infrastructure, safety measures, and development requirements for activities such as paragliding, rafting, mountain biking, trekking, kayaking, and hiking. The inspection was led by Shri Sonam Norgay Lachungpa, Chairman of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, and accompanied by Shri Urgen Lepcha, Confidential Assistant to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, along with senior officers, engineers, tourism stakeholders, local representatives, youth, and members of the local community.

The visit began at Thumki Dara, located at an altitude of 1,550 metres, identified as the primary paragliding take-off point. Officials held detailed discussions on safety protocols, logistical planning, and area development to ensure the smooth conduct of paragliding events and future adventure tourism programmes. The team later inspected the second take-off point at Amba Dara, situated at 980 metres, where additional infrastructure needs and local development concerns were documented.

The delegation also visited the Amba Cricket Academy and interacted with coaches and young trainees. The team appreciated the efforts of the academy and village community in nurturing sports talent. It was observed that sports-related activities have contributed to increased homestay occupancy during holiday periods, positively impacting the local economy and highlighting the growing role of sports tourism in rural development.

Further inspections were carried out at the paragliding landing zone and ATB spot at Titerbotey, Rorathang, to assess ground conditions, safety aspects, and essential facilities required for hosting large-scale adventure events.

A major highlight of the visit was the inspection of the historic Rhenock Silk Route, a cultural trail more than 300 years old, stretching approximately 2.3 kilometres from Reshi to Rhenock Bazaar. The team walked along the route and identified it as a valuable cultural and historical asset with strong tourism potential. Discussions focused on preserving the heritage value of the trail while promoting heritage tourism, guided walks, and adventure activities such as mountain biking races. Emphasis was laid on balancing tourism promotion with conservation and community involvement.

The recce was attended by Smt. Budhi Maya Subba, Panchayat Vice President, Taza GPU; Shri Dewan Singh Subba, Panchayat Member, Taza GPU; Shri Manoj Kumar Chettri, Deputy Director, Adventure Tourism and Civil Aviation Department; representatives of the Rhenock Tourism Development Society, tourism associations, adventure sports experts, homestay owners, and youth organisations.

The active participation of local residents and tourism stakeholders reflected strong community support for the proposed championship and broader tourism development initiatives. The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sustainable adventure tourism, preserving cultural heritage, and enhancing livelihood opportunities for local communities through responsible tourism development in the region.

Via IPRGOS