Sikkim Gears Up for PM Modi’s Visit with Tight Security and Revised Schedule

Gangtok, May 28 : As Sikkim readies to mark its 50th Statehood Day in grand style, Gangtok’s top police official has outlined detailed arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated visit. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tenzing Loden Lepcha addressed the press to announce a revised schedule and elaborate security protocols to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

In a significant change, the programme has been advanced, prompting swift logistical coordination. The Prime Minister is expected to depart Bagdogra Airport by helicopter at 9:05 AM on Thursday, landing at Libing Helipad in Gangtok around 9:45 AM. His motorcade will then head to Paljor Stadium, with his arrival slated for 10 AM.

The main function at the stadium will run from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, followed by a brief private meeting until 11:45 AM. The Prime Minister is scheduled to depart Sikkim for Alipurduar by 12 noon.

To maintain security and streamline movement, the route between Libing Helipad and Paljor Stadium will be completely sealed off for public and traffic during the PM’s commute. Additionally, multiple sectoral routes within Gangtok will remain closed temporarily. SSP Lepcha informed that an extensive security apparatus—comprising over 1,000 personnel including deputy superintendents, police inspectors, and sub-inspectors—will be deployed along the Bagdogra to Gangtok corridor, including areas like Pakyong, Ranipool, and Rangpo.

All educational institutions and government offices from Ranipool to Gangtok will remain shut for the day. The SSP appealed to attendees to arrive at Paljor Stadium before 8 AM and requested the public to remain seated until the Prime Minister’s departure.

Special parking zones have been designated for visitors, and emergency medical vehicles will be granted movement during the restricted hours, but only under police escort.

With meticulous planning and security reinforcements, Sikkim is all set to host the Prime Minister on this historic occasion.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Gangtok for Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day celebrations, the authorities have issued a revised public advisory to streamline traffic movement and ensure public safety around the VVIP event at Paljor Stadium.

Entry to Paljor Stadium:

According to the new advisory, all gates of Paljor Stadium will be open for public entry starting at 5:30 AM. Authorities have requested that all vehicles and individuals reach the venue by 8:00 AM. Post this time, vehicular movement in and around the stadium will be strictly prohibited, with exceptions made only for authorized shuttle buses and emergency vehicles.

Road Closures and Traffic-Free Zones (Effective from 8:00 AM):

From 8:00 AM until the conclusion of the programme, several areas around the stadium will be converted into traffic-free zones. The roads and points that will remain closed during this time include:

* GICI Point

* Manan Kendra Fatak

* Arithang Fatak

* Lal Bazar Fatak

* Rinzing Ongmu Fatak

* Shyari Road

* Deorali Road

* Gurudwara Fatak

Only emergency services and buses transporting attendees with valid clearance will be permitted in these zones post 8:00 AM.

The public is advised to adhere strictly to these guidelines for the smooth conduct of the programme and to avoid any inconvenience during the high-security event.