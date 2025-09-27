Sikkim CM Orders Immediate Sealing of Petrol Pump Over Deplorable Hygiene

Gangtok, Sep 27 : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) took swift and decisive action yesterday, ordering the immediate sealing of a petrol pump in Gangtok after a surprise inspection revealed shocking and unacceptable sanitary conditions. The move underscores the government’s commitment to preserving the state’s reputation as a clean, environment-friendly tourist destination.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the Chief Minister, while traveling to a government function in Pangthang, made an impromptu visit to a fuel station near Bojoghari, on the route to Sochyagang Hospital.

What CM Tamang witnessed was described as “very, very horrible,” with the facility being untidy, bizarre, and pathetic. The critical failure to maintain basic housekeeping and hygienic toilet facilities at the public amenity, which serves both residents and tourists, prompted the immediate response.

Zero Tolerance for Neglect

The Chief Minister highlighted the critical role such public spots play in the state’s image. “What message does this send to the world when Sikkim is regarded as India’s clean, environment-friendly tourist state, attracting millions of visitors each year?” he questioned.

Acting immediately, CM Tamang instructed the accompanying Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) officer to seal the petrol pump with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister has consistently emphasized the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in public services and stressed that such neglect will not be tolerated, pledging not to spare anyone who compromises the state’s clean image.

This decisive action has been widely praised on social media, where netizens have commended the Chief Minister for holding businesses accountable to the high standards essential for sustaining Sikkim’s vital tourism economy.