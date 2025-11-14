Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay Stable After Brief Health Episode

Gangtok, Nov 13 : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay experienced a brief episode of nosebleed accompanied by elevated blood pressure on Thursday evening, following a day of multiple public engagements. He was taken to the Central Referral Hospital (CRH) in Tadong.

According to official updates, the Chief Minister is currently under observation and his condition is stable. Earlier in the day, he had attended several programmes, concluding with his presence as the Chief Guest at the Sikkim Idol Season 2 event held in Rangpo.

A video message regarding his health was shared by his son, Soreng MLA Aditya Golay, assuring the public of the Chief Minister’s well-being. The family has extended their sincere gratitude to everyone who has conveyed their prayers, concern, and support during this time.