Sikkim Assembly Unanimously Clears Historic Resolution for Inclusion of 12 Indigenous Communities in ST List

Gangtok, Dec 12 : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) attended the one-day sitting of the Third Session of the Eleventh Sikkim Legislative Assembly, where the proceedings began with a tribute to former Minister and MLA Late Athup Lepcha, honouring his contributions to the state.

The key highlight of the session was the presentation and adoption of Government Resolution No. 1 of 2025, seeking ratification of the Final Report of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee (SSHLC) for the inclusion of twelve left-out indigenous communities of Sikkim in the Scheduled Tribe List. The House unanimously approved the resolution, marking a historic breakthrough in fulfilling a long-standing demand rooted in social recognition and constitutional equality.

Chief Minister Tamang described the decision as a milestone achieved through collective commitment and reaffirmed the government’s determination to secure rightful recognition for every deserving community.

He expressed gratitude to Speaker M. N. Sherpa, Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, Ministers, MLAs, senior bureaucrats, Assembly Secretariat staff led by Secretary Lalit Kumar Gurung, and the security personnel for ensuring smooth conduct of the session. He also thanked the IPR Department, AIR Gangtok, Doordarshan Gangtok, journalists, and media personnel for effective coverage of the proceedings.

The Chief Minister extended his warm wishes for a peaceful and prosperous New Year 2026, hoping for harmony, progress, and protection from hardships and natural calamities.

Bills Introduced and Passed:

* Sikkim Goods and Services (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Bill No. 18 of 2025)

* Sikkim Land Revenue Bill, 2025 (Bill No. 19 of 2025)

* Sikkim Sewerage and Sewage Disposal Bill, 2025 (Bill No. 20 of 2025)

* Sikkim Water Supply and Water Charges Bill, 2025 (Bill No. 21 of 2025)

* Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Sikkim Bill, 2025 (Bill No. 22 of 2025)

* Sikkim Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Bill No. 23 of 2025)

* Sikkim Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Bill No. 24 of 2025)

* Sikkim Private Universities (Establishment & Regulation) Bill, 2025 (Bill No. 25 of 2025)