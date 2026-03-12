Shivam Dube’s Secret Train Journey After T20 World Cup Win: Wife Cleverly Hides His Identity

Mumbai, March 12 : Indian cricketer Shivam Dube chose an unexpected way to return home after India’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. Instead of taking a flight, the all-rounder quietly boarded a train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when all flights were reportedly full following the historic win.

Wanting to reach home quickly to spend time with his family, Dube travelled in an AC 3-tier coach along with his wife and a friend. To avoid attention from excited fans, he tried to keep a low profile by wearing a cap, mask and long-sleeved shirt. Once inside the coach, he climbed to the top berth and stayed there, hoping to complete the journey without being recognised.

However, the plan almost failed when a ticket checker entered the coach and asked passengers if the famous cricketer was on board. For a moment, the situation looked tense, but Dube’s wife quickly stepped in and casually denied that he was the player the ticket checker was looking for. Her quick response convinced the official, who moved on without further questions.

The eight-hour train journey eventually passed without major trouble, though Dube remained cautious throughout the trip. After reaching Mumbai, he even sought police assistance to exit the station smoothly and avoid crowds of fans who were still celebrating India’s World Cup triumph.

The unusual journey highlighted the immense popularity of cricket in India, where players often struggle to move freely in public after major victories. Despite being one of the heroes of the tournament, Dube’s quiet train ride showed a rare and humble side of a World Cup winner simply trying to get home to his family.