Severe Storm in Sikkim Leaves One Dead, Three Injured After Trees Collapse in Separate Incidents

Pakyong, March 15 : A sudden spell of severe weather lashed several parts of Sikkim on Sunday evening, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and hailstorms that caused disruptions and accidents in different areas of the state.

In one incident, a tree collapsed onto a passenger vehicle at Chota Singtam near Assam Linzey under the Namcheybong Constituency during the intense storm. The strong winds and heavy rain caused the tree to fall directly on the vehicle, leaving three occupants injured. Local residents quickly rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured passengers before transporting them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

In a separate tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman identified as Kala Devi Chettri lost her life after a tree fell on her during the thunderstorm in Rakdong Kafer under the Tumin-Lingi Constituency. According to local sources, the powerful winds and heavy rainfall uprooted the tree, which struck her on the head and caused fatal injuries.

The sudden weather disturbance affected several regions of Sikkim, with reports of fallen trees and disruptions emerging from multiple locations. Authorities and residents have urged the public to remain cautious during such unpredictable weather conditions, as strong winds and heavy rain can lead to dangerous situations.