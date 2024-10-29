SDF Is Finished And … : PB Bhandari

Pakyong, October 29 – Political dynamics in Sikkim are shifting significantly ahead of the by-election scheduled for November 13. Amid this backdrop, Prem Bahadur Bhandari, the SDF candidate for the 07-Soreng-Chakung constituency, announced his withdrawal from the election race, citing disillusionment with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and its leadership.

Following the disqualification of two candidates from the Citizen Action Party (CAP) in the 07-Soreng-Chakung and 11-Namchi-Singhithang constituencies, the upcoming election will now focus on a contest between the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 11-Namch-Singhithang only.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Bhandari openly criticized SDF President and former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, accusing him of neglecting his responsibilities toward party workers. He claimed Chamling distanced himself after assigning the ticket, ignoring repeated attempts at contact.

“The SDF is finished. It has become a directionless, visionless party that treats its workers like puppets, showing no compassion,” Bhandari declared. He further announced his resignation from all roles within the party, marking his formal separation from the SDF.

With this developments in the 07-Soreng-Chakung constituency, SKM candidate Aditya Golay now stands uncontested in the upcoming by-election, following the withdrawal and disqualification of competing candidates. As the lone candidate, Golay awaits the official winner declaration , which is anticipated soon. This uncontested status solidifies SKM’s position in the constituency ahead of the November 13 election.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 30, 2024 (Wednesday), until 3:00 p.m.