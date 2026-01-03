Runway Rescue: Umesh Moktan’s Swift Action Saves Lives at Bhadrapur Airport

Bhadrapur (Jhapa) , 3 Jan: Umesh Moktan from Panchthar emerged as a real-life hero following a dramatic runway incident involving a Buddha Air flight at Bhadrapur Airport on Friday night. His calm judgment and quick response played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of dozens of passengers.

The Buddha Air aircraft, carrying 51 passengers, skidded off the runway while landing and came to rest on a grassy patch beside the airstrip. Inside the aircraft, panic set in as passengers found themselves trapped and uncertain about what to do next, with the situation rapidly becoming tense.

Moktan recalled that the emergency exit was not opened immediately, leaving passengers frightened and confused. Sensing the risk of overcrowding and potential injuries, he stepped forward and took the initiative to open the emergency door, allowing passengers to evacuate the aircraft safely.

He later stated that a delay in opening the exit could have led to a far more serious outcome. Thanks to his presence of mind and decisive action, all passengers were able to exit without any loss of life. Moktan’s courage and leadership during a moment of crisis have earned him widespread praise as a true hero.