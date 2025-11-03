Rs 8.48 Crore Sanctioned for Final Location Survey of Melli–Dentam Railway Line

New Delhi, Nov 3 : The Ministry of Railways has approved Rs 8.48 crore for the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the proposed Melli–Dentam railway line project in Sikkim. This move marks a major step toward expanding railway connectivity to the southern and western regions of the border State.

The Railway Ministry informed the Northeast Frontier Railway about the fund allocation through an official letter issued on October 24.

Earlier, Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba had met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 25, urging the Ministry to speed up the Melli–Dentam railway project. He emphasized the need for timely completion of the FLS, preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), and early execution of the project to improve accessibility, promote tourism, and strengthen national security in the region.

“I am delighted to share that the Railways Ministry has sanctioned funds for the Final Location Survey for the new railway line from Melli to Dentam. The Final Location Survey is an important step for the Melli–Dentam railway project which, once completed, will bring transformative development to the remote corners of West Sikkim,” said MP Indra Hang Subba.

Earlier this year, the Ministry had approved the FLS for the 75-km-long proposed route connecting Melli, Jorethang, Legship, and Dentam. This line will enhance rail connectivity across southern and western Sikkim.

The MP expressed gratitude to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his personal attention to the proposal and thanked Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) for his continuous support and guidance. He also acknowledged Governor Om Prakash Mathur for his encouragement and intervention in pursuing the project with the Railway Ministry.

The proposal for the Melli–Dentam railway line was first submitted in December last year. Subba had highlighted that the project would serve as a lifeline for West Sikkim by linking remote areas with the State’s mainstream economic and social activities. Acting on the Chief Minister’s direction, Subba consistently followed up with the Railway Ministry, leading to the recent approval and sanction of funds for the FLS.

Melli serves as the gateway to South and West Sikkim, while Dentam is a remote town near the Indo–Nepal border at Chiwabhanjyang. The Melli–Dentam rail link is envisioned as an extension of the Sevoke–Rangpo railway project, which is nearing completion. Subba had also proposed that the new line, passing through Jorethang, be developed as a strategic extension of the existing project with Melli as the connecting junction.

“The Melli–Dentam railway link will act as a catalyst for economic growth in Gyalshing and other parts of West Sikkim. It will unlock new opportunities for trade, industry, employment, and tourism by making the region’s natural and cultural destinations more accessible,” said Indra Hang Subba.