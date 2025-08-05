Private Alto Car Crashes into Gorge Near Khari Khani, 4 Injured

Pakyong, Aug 4 : A private Alto car met with a serious accident near Khari Khani NTPC Fatak on the Jorethang–Sombaria Road after skidding off the road and falling into a deep gorge.

Four people, including two children, were in the car at the time. One woman suffered critical injuries. All victims are from Okhrey 7th Mile, Sombaria.

Rescue teams quickly reached the spot and pulled out the injured. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are keeping an eye on the situation, and more updates on the victims’ conditions are expected.

Travel Alert: Drivers are urged to be careful while traveling on the Jorethang–Sombaria route, especially near Khari Khani. During monsoon season most of the treacherous roads in Sikkim is not at all favorable as such one should be very careful , vigilant along these routes!