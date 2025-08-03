Police Bust Counterfeit Shampoo Ring in Siliguri

Siliguri, Aug 2 : Siliguri Metropolitan Police have arrested nine people in connection with the operation of a large-scale counterfeit shampoo manufacturing unit. The arrests were made on Friday at a location in Dangipara, Ward No. 6, where police discovered a significant amount of fake products and manufacturing equipment.

The operation, which targeted a sophisticated fake goods ring, led to the seizure of huge quantities of counterfeit packaging for popular and renowned shampoo brands, along with the machinery used for their illegal production. According to police, the nine individuals detained are originally from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They had reportedly arrived in Siliguri seeking employment and were later hired for this illicit activity by two individuals: Jahangir Khan from Agra and a man identified as Mullah from Uttar Pradesh.

This raid highlights a growing issue with counterfeit goods, as these products can pose health risks and financially harm consumers and legitimate businesses. The police investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to track down the primary organizers and determine the full scope of their criminal network.