North Sikkim Tourism Reopens as Lachen Permits Resume from March 8

Mangan, March 7 : The district administration in Mangan has announced that permits for visiting Lachen will be issued again starting March 8, allowing tourists to travel to the popular North Sikkim destination.

The information was shared by Mangan District Collector Anant Jain, who confirmed that visitors can obtain travel permits through the standard procedures followed for trips to North Sikkim. Tourists and travel agencies may apply for the permits through the District Collectorate in Mangan or through authorized travel operators as per government guidelines.

Alongside the permit announcement, the district administration has also issued a traffic advisory related to the newly completed Bailey Suspension Bridge built over the Taram Chu. The bridge is located at Kilometer 15.650 along the Chungthang–Lachen Road and is expected to play an important role in restoring connectivity to the region.

Authorities have introduced several safety regulations for vehicles using the bridge to ensure smooth traffic movement and to protect the newly constructed structure. Travelers, drivers, and tour operators have been advised to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the district administration.

Officials also urged all visitors planning trips to Lachen from March 8 onward to comply with the permit process and traffic instructions to ensure safe and hassle-free travel in the region.