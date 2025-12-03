Nisha Thapa Makes Sikkim Proud as Its First Nurse in a German Cancer Hospital

Gangtok, Dec 3 : In a moment of immense pride for Sikkim, 27-year-old Nisha Thapa from Burul Busty, Namchi, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first nurse from the state to be selected to work at the prestigious Clinicum St. Georg Cancer Hospital in Germany.

An alumna of the Sikkim Manipal College of Nursing, Nisha’s journey is a shining example of dedication, perseverance, and excellence. After completing her graduation in nursing, she pursued a Master’s degree in Critical Care Nursing and went on to earn her German Language B2 certification, demonstrating her commitment to global professional standards.

Nisha began her career in the Emergency Department of Central Referral Hospital, where she gained vital clinical experience. Her passion for learning and sharing knowledge later led her to serve as a German language trainer, helping others prepare for international opportunities.

Her inspiring journey from the hills of Namchi South Sikkim to a leading cancer hospital in Germany stands as a beacon of hope for countless young aspirants across Sikkim and beyond. Nisha Thapa’s success not only marks a personal triumph but also brings great honor to the state.