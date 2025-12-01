New Seismic Map Places Sikkim in Highest Earthquake Risk Zone VI

Gangtok, Dec 1 : India’s updated seismic zonation map under the revised Earthquake Design Code has placed the entire Himalayan arc, including Sikkim, in the highest seismic vulnerability category, Zone VI. The shift marks a significant change in how earthquake threats are assessed nationally, especially for the Northeast where tectonic pressure remains extremely active.

Sikkim, which still carries the memory of the destructive earthquake of 11 September 2011, has been experiencing recurring tremors over the years. With the new classification, the state is now officially recognised as being at higher seismic risk than previously estimated. The revised assessment also reveals that 61 per cent of India is now categorised under moderate to high earthquake hazard zones.

Scientists emphasise that the new zonation acknowledges the ongoing collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, a geological force responsible for centuries of major earthquakes across the Himalayan belt.

Earlier maps divided the Northeast into Zones IV and V, but researchers argue this framework lacked precision. The new model addresses gaps in older assessments and focuses on long dormant fault systems in the central Himalayas, which, despite not rupturing for nearly two centuries, continue accumulating significant tectonic energy.

The updated assessment also cautions that future earthquakes could travel southwards, potentially affecting lower-lying regions such as the Brahmaputra Valley.

The revised mapping is based on advanced Probabilistic Seismic Hazard Assessment (PSHA) methods, which take into account likely maximum shaking intensity, active fault lines and the way seismic waves weaken across terrain. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has directed states to adopt the new 2025 map, replacing the earlier 2016 version, noting that three out of four Indians now live in seismically active areas.

Beyond mapping, the revised Earthquake Design Code introduces stricter safety requirements. Structural and non-structural elements, including lift systems, overhead tanks, façades and ceiling panels, must now be securely anchored if they exceed one per cent of a building’s weight.

The updated code also mandates that essential facilities such as hospitals, schools, bridges and pipelines must remain operational after a major seismic event. Experts believe this shift brings India closer to international seismic safety standards and provides a clearer roadmap for disaster resilience, especially for states like Sikkim where towns lie close to active fault lines.

