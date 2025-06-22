New Security Measures Implemented at Tashiling Secretariat

Gangtok, June 21 – The Home Department has issued a new circular outlining enhanced security measures for the Tashiling Secretariat, Block ‘A’ building. The changes aim to streamline access for officers, staff, and visitors while bolstering overall security.

Under the new guidelines, two distinct entry gates have been designated:

Gate No. 1: Exclusively for Government employees.

Gate No. 2: Designated for visitors.

All government employees are now required to display their official Government Identity Cards when entering the Tashiling Secretariat through Gate No. 1. Entry without a valid ID card will be strictly prohibited.

To further ensure proper security, discipline, and ease of identification, all officers and staff working within the various offices of Tashiling Secretariat are directed to wear their Government Identity Cards during office hours without fail. All Section Heads have been urged to ensure strict compliance with this directive by all employees.

Members of the public wishing to visit offices within the Tashiling Secretariat must now register their details at the reception counter. Upon submission of an original identification document, which will be returned at the time of exit, visitors will receive a Visitor’s Pass.

Furthermore, the Guard Commander and Police personnel stationed at Gate No. 2 and on the ground floor of Tashiling Secretariat are tasked with ensuring that no visitors enter the Secretariat without first registering their details at the reception counter.

These new measures are effective immediately and are expected to significantly enhance the security protocols at the Tashiling Secretariat.