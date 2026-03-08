Namchi Police Bust Drug Racket, 18.43 Grams of Brown Sugar Seized; One Arrested

Namchi, March 7 : Namchi Police carried out a successful anti-narcotics operation in the Dambudara area of Namchi district, leading to the seizure of 18.43 grams of suspected brown sugar and the arrest of one individual.

The operation was conducted following specific information received by the police. The team, led by Police Inspector Ashish Bhujel, Station House Officer of Namchi Police Station, along with Sub-Inspector Sangita Khatiwara and other personnel, launched a targeted raid in the locality.

During the operation, police detained 25-year-old Samsad Khan, son of the late Salim Khan. Originally from Kishanganj in Bihar, he is currently residing in Dambudara, Namchi.

Authorities conducted a legal personal search of the accused in the presence of independent witnesses and under the supervision of Executive Magistrate and Additional District Collector of Namchi, Subash Ghimeray. During the search, officers recovered 18.43 grams of suspected brown sugar, believed to be heroin, from his possession.

The narcotic substance was seized following due legal procedures, and the accused was immediately taken into custody. A case has been registered at Namchi Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

Namchi Police reaffirmed their commitment to cracking down on drug trafficking and maintaining a drug-free society. They have also appealed to the public to cooperate by sharing any information related to illegal drug activities.