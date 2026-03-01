Midnight Tragedy in West Sikkim: Three Killed After Tipper Truck Plunges 300 Feet at Tikzeck Veer

Gyalshing,1 March : A tragic road accident in West Sikkim claimed the lives of three people late Friday night after a tipper truck plunged nearly 300 feet off the road at Tikzeck Veer.

According to police, the accident occurred around 11:00 PM on Saturday Feb 28, 2026. The truck, bearing registration number SK 02D 1173, was travelling from Dentam to Gyalshing carrying construction materials when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle at Tikzeck Veer.

The truck veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge. The driver, Pradeep Chettri (40) of Salley, Gyalshing, along with two passengers — Nagendra Gurung (18) of Lingchom and Onchen Bhutia (20) of Sindrabong, Darap — sustained critical injuries in the crash.

A night patrol team from Gyalshing Police immediately rushed to the spot and transported the injured to District Hospital, Gyalshing. Despite efforts to save them, all three were declared dead during treatment.

The bodies have been kept at the hospital mortuary, and legal formalities, including an inquest, will be conducted as per procedure. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The incident was confirmed by Tshering Sherpa, Superintendent of Police, Gyalshing. Authorities stated that further details will emerge after a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the crash.