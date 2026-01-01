Lochan Adhikari, First Engineer from Sikkim Appointed as Vice President of The Institution of Engineers (India)

Gangtok, 1 Jan : While Sikkim celebrates the New Year, the state has one more proud moment to cherish. Shri Lochan Kumar Adhikari, Chairman of The Institution of Engineers (India) Sikkim State Centre and Vice Principal, ATTC Sikkim, has been appointed as the Vice President of The Institution of Engineers (India) [IE(I)]—India’s largest and most prestigious professional engineering body.

Established in 1920 and incorporated by Royal Charter in 1935, IE(I) is the only professional engineering institution in India with this distinction. Headquartered in Kolkata, IE(I) serves over 9 lakh engineers across 15 engineering disciplines, playing a vital role in promoting professional excellence, engineering standards, ethics, and providing technical support to government, industry, and academia.

Shri Adhikari’s appointment is a historic achievement for Sikkim, as no engineer from the state has ever held this national-level position in IE(I) before. His elevation brings immense pride to the engineering fraternity and the people of Sikkim.

An academician and administrator, Shri Adhikari holds B.E. (Mechanical Engineering) and M. Tech (Mechatronics) with distinction and is a Fellow of IE(I), Chartered Engineer, Certified Workplace Assessor (Australia), and Level 5 Certified in Leadership & Management (CMI, London). With over 27 years of experience in teaching, training, and development, he is also a recipient of the prestigious Nation Builder Award from IE(I).

A passionate educator and mentor, he has conducted more than 1000 counselling and motivational programs across Sikkim, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Tripura, Nepal, and Bhutan. His academic and leadership journey includes advanced training at RMIT Australia, IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, IIT Kharagpur, and other premier national and international institutions.

This landmark achievement not only recognizes Shri Lochan Kumar Adhikari’s lifelong contribution to engineering education and leadership but also places Sikkim firmly on the national engineering map.