Kaag Thihar (Festival Of Crows)

Kaag Tihar, also known as the Festival of Crows, marks the beginning of the five-day-long Tihar or Deepawali festival, one of the most celebrated and spiritually meaningful occasions in Nepal and among Nepali communities worldwide. In 2025, Kaag Tihar falls on Monday, October 19, coinciding with 2 Kartik in the Nepali calendar. The festival sets the tone for the days ahead, symbolizing the balance between life, death, devotion, and compassion.

On this day, people rise early in the morning to honor crows, regarded in Hindu tradition as the messengers of Yama, the god of death. Offerings of rice, grains, sweets, and other delicacies are placed on rooftops and courtyards to feed these sacred birds. The ritual reflects the belief that by feeding crows, one can bring peace to the souls of departed ancestors and protect the household from sorrow, misfortune, and negative energy.

Kaag Tihar carries a deeper spiritual significance beyond its rituals. Ancient Hindu scriptures describe crows as divine intermediaries that travel between the mortal world and the realm of Yama. Their calls and visits are often seen as omens or messages from the unseen world—sometimes warnings, sometimes gentle reminders. By offering food, people seek to appease these winged messengers, ensuring that they bring blessings and harmony instead of grief.

The festival also embodies humanity’s connection with nature. Feeding crows at dawn symbolizes kindness, gratitude, and coexistence with all living beings. It teaches the value of compassion, reminding people that every creature, no matter how small, plays a role in the circle of life.

More than just a ritual, Kaag Tihar represents the eternal bond between the living and the departed. It is a celebration of faith, remembrance, and respect that bridges the gap between the human and divine worlds. Through this humble act of feeding crows, people reaffirm their belief in the continuity of life and the spiritual ties that transcend death.