Justice Muhamed Mustaque Sworn In as New Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court

Gangtok, 4 Jan : In a significant development for the state’s judiciary, Justice Muhamed Mustaque Ayumantakath was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim today. The solemn ceremony took place at Ashirwad Bhawan, Raj Bhavan.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri Om Prakash Mathur. The event was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang, along with members of the Council of Ministers, Judges of the High Court, senior administrative officials, and distinguished guests from the state of Kerala.

Congratulating the newly appointed Chief Justice, Governor Mathur expressed strong confidence in Justice Ayumantakath’s leadership. He stated his belief that under the new Chief Justice, the Sikkim judiciary will become even more robust, ensuring the upholding of justice, impartiality, and constitutional values.