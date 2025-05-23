IndiGo Flight Faces Hailstorm; Pakistan Denies Airspace Entry Amid Diplomatic Tensions

New Delhi, 22 May : An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe weather conditions mid-air on Wednesday, prompting the pilot to request emergency access into Pakistani airspace. However, the appeal to Lahore’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) was reportedly turned down, as per sources quoted by news agency PTI.

The aircraft, carrying over 220 passengers, including a five-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), ran into a sudden hailstorm while cruising over Amritsar. In an effort to avoid the intense turbulence, the pilot sought temporary clearance to deviate into Pakistani airspace. The request was denied due to prevailing airspace restrictions between the two countries, forcing the flight to navigate through the storm.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the matter. Despite the perilous conditions, the flight managed to land safely at Srinagar International Airport.

IndiGo issued a statement assuring that all passengers were safe, with no reported injuries. “The aircraft is currently undergoing thorough inspection and maintenance in Srinagar and will return to service once cleared by the relevant authorities,” the airline said.

Onboard were TMC leaders including MPs Derek O’Brien, Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose recounted the ordeal, calling it a life-threatening experience. “There was panic all around—people praying, crying. It felt like the end. The pilot deserves our utmost respect for navigating through it,” she said, adding that the aircraft’s nose was visibly damaged upon landing.

Footage shared on social media showed the chaotic cabin atmosphere, with passengers visibly distressed and gripping their seats as the aircraft struggled against the turbulent weather.

This incident comes at a time of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, especially in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in over two dozen casualties. In response, both nations have enforced strict airspace restrictions, barring each other’s aircraft from entering their respective skies.