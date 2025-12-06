Indian Army Deploys On-Site 3D Concrete Printing for Rapid Bunker Construction in Sikkim Forward Areas

Gangtok, Dec 6: In a major boost to defence infrastructure and operational readiness, the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps has successfully operationalised on-site 3D concrete printing technology in forward locations across Sikkim and nearby border areas.

The cutting-edge capability has been developed in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad under Project PRABAL (Portable Robotic Printer for Printing Bunkers and Accessories). The technology, which had earlier been tested in other operational sectors, is now being used actively in high-altitude and difficult terrain.

According to official sources, the indigenous robotic 3D concrete printer is fully vehicle-portable and designed for rapid deployment in mountainous regions. The system is equipped with a robotic arm, circular mixer, piston pump and a power generator, enabling swift construction of bunkers, sentry posts and protective structures directly at forward sites.

The Army confirmed that the newly printed structures have undergone live ballistic trials, successfully proving their strength, durability and protective performance under operational conditions.

Officials highlighted that 3D concrete printing offers significant tactical advantages, including customised structural designs, enhanced blast and ballistic resistance, higher compressive strength, superior quality control and efficient use of local construction materials. The technology also enables quick construction within tactically safe timelines while supporting terrain-specific architecture and advanced camouflage requirements.

The deployment of this advanced construction technology marks a major leap in the Indian Army’s engineering capabilities, enhancing its ability to build sustainable, mission-ready infrastructure swiftly in some of the country’s most challenging operational environments.

