Imposter Posing as Odisha CM Arrested in Gangtok

Gangtok, June 29 : In a swift operation, Sadar Police have arrested a 25-year-old Howrah, West Bengal resident for allegedly impersonating the Chief Minister of Odisha and attempting to defraud a Sikkim government official.

The arrest came after Tenzing Dorjee, Chairman of SIMFED, Government of Sikkim, filed a verbal complaint at Sadar Police Station. Dorjee reported receiving a suspicious call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as the Odisha Chief Minister and requested financial aid for someone supposedly in need.

Sensing a potential scam, Dorjee quickly informed the police and, with their guidance, cleverly invited the imposter to Gangtok under the guise of offering assistance.

Acting on the tip-off, a team from Sadar Police Station set up a trap and successfully apprehended the accused, identified as Abhijit Mondal. He was arrested in Gangtok.

Preliminary investigations have confirmed Mondal’s fraudulent intentions. Authorities are now conducting further inquiries to determine the full extent of his criminal activities. Police lauded Dorjee’s quick thinking and cooperation, which were crucial to the successful arrest.