ICFAI University Sikkim Hosted Felicitation Ceremony To Honor Outstanding Achiever Students

Pakyong, 31 May : The ICFAI University, Sikkim, a prestigious institution in the realm of higher education, recently held a Felicitation Ceremony to honor the outstanding achievements of its students. The event, which brought together eminent guests and dignitaries, was a momentous occasion to recognize the hard work and dedication of over 79 students who have excelled in their academic endeavors.

Supported by organizations such as World Book Records U.K, Confederation of Indian Universities, IAEWP, UPF, and Confederation of Young Leaders, the Felicitation Ceremony was a collaborative effort to showcase the achievements of the university’s students. The event commenced with an inspiring video message from World Book of Record President Sri Sontosh Shukla and Dr. P R Trivedi, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Universities, underscoring the importance of perseverance and continuous learning in achieving success.

Retd. Brigadier Mothi George Jacob, Director/Principal of Tashi Namgyal Academy, delivered a motivational speech, urging the students to continue striving for excellence and setting ambitious goals for themselves. His words of wisdom resonated with the students, motivating them to push beyond their limits and reach new heights in their academic pursuits.

Deputy Inspector General Mr. Balwan Singh emphasized the significance of discipline and determination in personal and professional growth, applauding the students for their exceptional accomplishments. He encouraged the students to leverage their education as a catalyst for positive change in society, inspiring the audience with his insightful words.

Mr. Tenzing Pradhan, CEO of SIBIN Group, shared his personal success stories and motivated the students to become self-starters with resilience and discipline. His insights into overcoming obstacles and seizing opportunities resonated with the students, instilling in them a mindset of perseverance and determination in the face of challenges.

Mr. Binay Chettri, Proprietor of B&B Events, also addressed the audience, highlighting the importance of local universities and encouraging students to explore the career programs offered by these institutions. His words inspired the students to consider the diverse educational opportunities available to them and pursue their academic aspirations with zeal.

Shri Pramod Dalmia gave an insightful speech and boosted the morale of the students. He shared his experience as a successful entrepreneur and motivated the students to be the future entrepreneurs.

The Honorable Vice-Chancellor of ICFAI University, Sikkim, Dr. Jagannath Patnaik, expressed his pride in the students’ achievements and reiterated the university’s commitment to fostering a nurturing educational environment. Dr. Patnaik underscored the university’s steadfast dedication to academic excellence and holistic development, instilling a sense of purpose and ambition in the students.

Certificates and trophies were presented to the meritorious students, with special recognition given to the school toppers for their exceptional performance. The students were commended for setting a high standard for their peers and showcasing exemplary academic prowess. A cultural program by the university’s students added a touch of creativity and vibrancy to the event, showcasing the diverse talents within the student body.

The Felicitation Ceremony concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Dr. Rohit Rathi, Registrar of ICFAI University, Sikkim, and expressing gratitude to all attendees for their support and contributions to the success of the event. Dr. Rathi emphasized the culture of unity and collaboration at the university, where everyone works towards a common goal of excellence and achievement. ICFAI University, Sikkim, remains dedicated to providing a top-tier education and nurturing future leaders and innovators.

The Felicitation Ceremony served as a testament to the university’s commitment to recognizing and honoring the achievements of its students, instilling values of hard work, dedication, and perseverance in the pursuit of success. As the students embark on their academic journeys, they carry with them the lessons learned and inspiration gained from this celebratory event.