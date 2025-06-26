Human Skeleton Found in Champasari Home, Raising Suspicions of Major Mystery

Siliguri, June 26:A human skeleton was recovered on Thursday from the Pawan Nagar area of Champasari, Siliguri, following a joint operation by the Sikkim Police and Pradhannagar Police Station.

According to information received, Passang Doma Sherpa, a 55-year-old government school teacher from Namchi, Sikkim, had been missing for the past six months. Her son, Ashok Limbu, had filed a missing person’s report with the Sikkim Police. As the family grew increasingly worried and began searching with the police, they received information that the missing woman had been living in a two-story house in Pawan Nagar, Champasari.

Earlier, when Ashok Limbu, accompanied by Sikkim Police, went to the area to search for his mother, they found the house locked and had to return empty-handed. However, this morning, June 26, the family, with the assistance of Pradhannagar Police Station, revisited the locked house. After breaking the lock and conducting an investigation, they were reportedly stunned to discover a human skeleton inside. This incident has caused a significant stir in the locality.

Police have initiated a preliminary investigation, recovered the skeleton, and sent it to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for forensic examination. The police force is fully engaged in a thorough investigation of the entire incident.

According to local residents, Dhananjay Kumar Rajat also used to reside in the house in Pawan Nagar. They were reportedly a married couple and had been living in the house for a long time. However, Dhananjay Kumar Rajat has also not been seen in the area for some time now. This absence has led locals to suspect that a major mystery might be hidden behind this incident. The true nature of this case will only come to light after the police complete their investigation.