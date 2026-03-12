Gangtok to Host First Sikkim International Film Festival from March 19

Gangtok, March 12: Gangtok is ready to host the first Sikkim International Film Festival (SIFF). This event marks an important moment for the state’s film and creative industry. The four-day festival will run from March 19 to March 22. Its goal is to celebrate cinema and position Sikkim as a new center for filmmaking and cultural exchange.

The Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of Sikkim is organizing the festival. It is collaborating with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India. A press conference announcing the event took place in Gangtok on Wednesday.

Officials stated that the festival will bring together filmmakers, artists, critics, and cinema lovers from India and other countries. This will create a platform for dialogue, creativity, and collaboration within the film community.

Tashi Tshering Bhutia, Chairman of the Sikkim Music, Drama, Dance and Film Board, described the festival as a major advancement for film culture in the state. He noted that this initiative also reflects Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s vision to promote creative industries and offer more opportunities for artists and filmmakers.

Ashit Rai, Chairman of the IPR Department, mentioned that the event will allow local filmmakers to showcase their work and connect with professionals from national and international cinemas.

Annapurna Alley, Festival Director and Secretary of the IPR Department, shared that the festival will feature screenings of national and international films, panel discussions, masterclasses, and interactive sessions with well-known figures from the film industry.

A special tribute screening dedicated to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray will be one of the festival’s highlights. This will include his historic documentary about Sikkim.

Additionally, the festival will host the SIFF Market at Chintan Bhawan. This market will promote film co-production opportunities, distribution partnerships, and networking among industry professionals. There will also be a Short Film Competition, inviting entries from Sikkim, North Bengal, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Yougan Tamang, Press Secretary to the Chief Minister, stated that the festival will take place across three venues in Gangtok. It will provide valuable exposure for local youth and aspiring filmmakers to interact with film industry professionals.

During the press conference, Nitesh Rohit, SIFF Market and Programme Director, shared details about the film lineup, delegates, and planned market initiatives for the event.

Officials expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and NFDC for their support in making the first festival possible.