Gangtok Hit-and-Run Tragedy: 43-Year-Old Accident Victim Succumbs to Injuries; Domino’s Delivery Rider Detained

Gangtok, Dec 2 : A tragic road accident that took place on Sunday evening at Deorali, Gangtok, has now claimed the life of 43-year-old Jigmee Chundi Bhutia, who succumbed to his injuries today at STNM Hospital.

Bhutia was critically injured when his two-wheeler was allegedly hit by an overspeeding motorcycle while he was returning home. The impact left him severely wounded, and he was rushed to STNM Hospital, where he remained under treatment until his passing.

Following the incident, Sadar Police Gangtok reviewed CCTV footage from the accident site to identify the accused rider. Based on the footage and subsequent investigation, police have arrested the suspected rider, who, according to authorities, works as a Domino’s food delivery employee.

A formal case has already been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances and establish legal accountability.

Bhutia’s family and relatives have expressed deep grief and have urged authorities to ensure swift justice.

This incident has reignited concerns over reckless driving and the rising number of traffic violations in Gangtok, particularly involving commercial delivery riders.

Authorities have assured that strict action will follow in accordance with the law.