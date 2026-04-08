From Himalayan Labs to the War on Cancer: Sikkim Chemist’s Fluorine Discovery Could Unlock New Class of Anticancer Drugs

In a landmark pair of research papers published just days ago in the Indian Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry — a journal indexed in both Scopus (Elsevier) and the Web of Science (WOS) — chemists from a government college in the Himalayan state of Sikkim have unveiled a novel, environmentally conscious approach to synthesising fluorinated compounds that could lay the groundwork for a new generation of anticancer medicines.

The work, led by Prof. Dr. Bhaskar Chakraborty of the Organic Chemistry Laboratory at Sikkim Government College (NBBDC), Gangtok, introduces a solvent-free, mechanochemical procedure — deploying a ball-milling technique — to produce fluorinated dipeptides and their precursor fluoronitrones more efficiently than existing methods. The significance of this cannot be overstated: traditional peptide synthesis relies on coupling reagents like dicyclohexylcarbodiimide (DCC), which generate problematic insoluble byproducts and demand tedious purification steps. Dr. Chakraborty’s team replaces DCC with a cleaner reagent — 2-chloro-4,6-dimethoxy-1,3,5-triazine (CDMT) — cutting reaction time, boosting yields, and sidestepping the byproduct problem altogether.

“Preliminary studies have shown that a few dipeptides exhibit anticancer activities — and our further research may lead to the development of many new anticancer drugs in coming days.” — Dr. Bhaskar Chakraborty, Corresponding Author & Principal Investigator

Peptides — short chains of amino acids — are the fundamental building blocks of proteins and play essential roles in immune function, cell signalling, and hormonal regulation. The strategic introduction of fluorine atoms into these molecules is known to dramatically alter their biological behaviour: fluorine’s high electronegativity, its strong C-F bond, and its near-identical atomic size to hydrogen allow it to slip into biological systems in unexpected ways, enhancing stability and bioactivity.

The second paper extends this chemistry further, reporting the synthesis and 1,3-dipolar cycloaddition reactions of N-substituted-4-(trifluoromethyl)-C-phenylnitrones — stable, isolable compounds unlike most nitrones described in existing literature — to produce fluoro-cycloadducts with demonstrated anticancer activity. This class of compounds, the fluoroisoxazolines, is increasingly attracting attention in both synthetic and pharmaceutical chemistry.