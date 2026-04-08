From a Himalayan Village in Sikkim to the Fashion Streets of New York: Kushalta Nepal’s Extraordinary Dream

Gangtok, April 8 : In the quiet hills of Tumin Barang, East Sikkim, a young girl dared to dream beyond the mountains. Today, that dream has taken flight across continents. Kushalta Nepal’s journey from a modest Himalayan home to the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York is more than just a personal success story — it is a powerful reminder that talent, when paired with relentless determination, can rewrite destinies.

Born into a close-knit family, Kushalta is the granddaughter of Late Rohit Raj Nepal and Malika Sharma, and the cherished daughter of Milan Raj Nepal and Anuradha Nepal. Her parents’ quiet strength, constant encouragement, and countless sacrifices created the perfect foundation for her ambitions. From a very young age, she showed a natural spark for creativity and studies, and her family gave her the rare gift of freedom to chase what truly lit her up inside.

Her academic path has always reflected discipline and quiet excellence. She scored 81.8% in Class 10 from Holy Cross School, Tadong, followed by an impressive 89.2% in Class 12 at Paljor Namgyal Girls School, Gangtok. These results were not mere numbers — they were stepping stones that built her confidence for bigger challenges ahead.

The real turning point came when she faced one of India’s toughest entrance exams — the NIFT All India Common Entrance Test. Going up against thousands of talented aspirants nationwide, Kushalta secured an outstanding All India Merit Rank of 40. It was a moment that proved her preparation, focus, and raw ability could stand tall on the national stage.

Now in her fourth semester of Bachelor’s in Fashion Design at NIFT Delhi, Kushalta continues to shine. Her time at this premier institute has sharpened both her creative vision and technical skills, helping her stand out among her peers through consistent hard work and passion.

Yet her greatest milestone arrived on April 1, 2026, when she received official confirmation of her selection for a prestigious one-year international exchange programme at the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York. After clearing multiple rigorous rounds of selection, this opportunity opens the door to one of the world’s most dynamic fashion capitals. At FIT — an institution famous for nurturing icons like Calvin Klein and Michael Kors, and consistently ranked among the global elite by CEO Magazine — Kushalta will immerse herself in international design thinking, collaborate with global talents, and absorb the pulse of contemporary fashion.

What makes her story deeply inspiring is its purity. Kushalta achieved every milestone without expensive coaching classes or specialized training. She relied solely on her own discipline, devouring books, making the most of school resources, and learning through online platforms. Her success is living proof that self-belief and smart, consistent effort can overcome any limitation.

Even as she prepares to step onto the global stage, Kushalta remains beautifully rooted. She speaks with deep gratitude about her parents’ unwavering support — both emotional and practical — that allowed her to pursue her dreams fearlessly. She also carries immense pride for Sikkim, crediting the state’s peaceful environment, political stability, and forward-looking governance for nurturing young minds and giving them the space to grow without fear.

Kushalta Nepal’s journey is a beacon of hope for every young student in the hills and beyond. It shows that no dream is too big if you are willing to work for it with heart and honesty. From the misty valleys of Tumin to the glittering avenues of New York, her story reminds us all that true excellence knows no boundaries — only possibilities.