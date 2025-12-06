Fresh Turmoil at SPSC: CAP Sikkim Demands Resignations Amid New Recruitment Scandal

Gangtok, Dec 5 : The recruitment processes overseen by the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) have once again plunged into controversy, drawing the ire of the Citizen Action Party (CAP) Sikkim. The party on Friday organized a significant peace rally and sit-in demonstration, marching from Indira Bypass to the Gangtok District Administration Centre (DAC) in Sichey, demanding accountability following serious allegations surrounding the recent selection for 39 Sub Inspector (SI) posts under Sikkim Police.

CAP Sikkim’s sit-in dharna outside the Gangtok DAC premises culminated the protest, where party spokesperson Albert Gurung addressed the media, expressing deep concern over a recurring pattern of alleged nepotism and favouritism within SPSC examinations. Gurung highlighted a series of past recruitment controversies, including those for coveted positions like Accounts Officer (AO), Under Secretary (US), and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Specifically, Gurung brought up a previous DSP examination that was marred by a confirmed question paper leak, forcing its postponement in 2022. The results for this combined AO, US, and DSP examination were ultimately delayed, only being declared in 2024, immediately following the recent elections.

The latest controversy surrounds the SI recruitment results, declared on November 27, 2025. Gurung alleged that the selection list showed a suspicious concentration of candidates with close ties to the ruling party. He claimed that the selected individuals included active party workers, social media handlers for the ruling establishment, personal assistants to MLAs, and even caretakers at the Chief Minister’s private residence.

This perceived injustice has created widespread dissatisfaction among SI aspirants, many of whom have approached CAP Sikkim out of fear of public persecution. Gurung stated that candidates are hesitant to speak out publicly due to concerns about being targeted and the risk of jeopardizing their applications for future exams, such as the upcoming Accounts Officer and Forest Department Block Officer posts. He insisted that the aspirants’ silence stems from fear, not acceptance of the results.

Framing the issue as a fundamental threat to democratic fairness, Gurung alleged that democracy is being murdered in broad daylight in Sikkim. He emphasized that CAP Sikkim’s protest is driven by a quest for justice for the thousands of wronged aspirants, rejecting any notion of seeking mere political gain.

In a direct challenge to the SPSC’s integrity, CAP Sikkim’s primary demand is the immediate resignation of both the SPSC Chairman and Secretary on moral grounds. Gurung questioned the composition of the commission, noting that the current Secretary has been re-employed for a third consecutive term, and the Chairman’s tenure has already overseen several recruitment cycles deemed unsatisfactory by candidates. While acknowledging the legal limitations regarding the removal of the constitutional post held by the Chairman, Gurung stressed the necessity of their departure.

Looking ahead, CAP Sikkim announced plans to escalate the matter by approaching the court to seek a stay on the entire SI recruitment process, reaffirming its commitment to utilizing all available legal avenues to ensure a fair and just outcome for the youth of Sikkim.