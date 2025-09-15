Family Alleges Negligence After Patient’s Death at Siliguri Hospital

Siliguri, Sep 15 : A family is protesting the death of a patient at Anandlok Hospital on Sevoke Road in Siliguri, alleging medical negligence. The family held a demonstration on the road in front of the hospital late into the night, causing a major traffic jam.

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Chhetri, who was suffering from kidney disease and had recently returned from treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. According to his family, he began having trouble breathing on Saturday night. He first went to a private hospital in Punjabi Para but was not admitted due to a lack of available ventilators. He was then taken to Anandlok Hospital.

The family claims that no doctor saw the patient for the first 24 hours after he was admitted, and no doctors made rounds on Sunday either. At around 3 p.m. on Sunday, the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer (RMO) declared Arjun Chhetri dead.

After his death, the family repeatedly requested information and reports related to his treatment, but the hospital management did not respond. The family alleges that the hospital has not disclosed which doctor treated Chhetri from Saturday to Sunday. They are demanding a detailed report on his treatment and the hospital’s CCTV footage.

When their requests were not met by late Sunday evening, the family took to the streets to protest. The demonstrators are demanding strict action against the hospital and the doctor they hold responsible for their family member’s death.

Bhakti Nagar police and traffic guard teams arrived at the scene, but the family continued their protest.