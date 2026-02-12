Education Fraud Exposed in Siliguri; Nearly 200 Students Allegedly Duped by Nursing Institute

Siliguri, 11 Feb : A major education scam has come to light in the Salbari area of Siliguri, where nearly 200 students from North Bengal and Sikkim were allegedly cheated by a private institute posing as a recognized nursing and paramedical college.

The institute, operating under the name Asha Paramedical and Nursing Institute, is accused of collecting substantial fees from students while offering unrecognized vocational training certificates instead of valid nursing or paramedical degrees.

Discrepancy Uncovered During Exam Preparations

The alleged fraud surfaced earlier this month when students received their examination admit cards. Instead of being enrolled in the nursing or paramedical programmes they had signed up for, the documents reportedly described them as candidates of a short-term vocational course.

The discovery raised immediate concerns, as the institute allegedly lacked the required accreditation to offer recognized medical degree courses. Students and their families claim they were unaware of this and had enrolled based on assurances of valid qualifications and promising career prospects.

Students Allege False Promises

According to several students, the institute had promoted its courses as fully recognized programmes that would lead to employment opportunities in government and private hospitals. Many families reportedly paid fees of up to ₹2 lakh per student.

One student, expressing distress, said they had been led to believe they were pursuing a legitimate medical qualification, only to later discover that the certification offered would not qualify them for the jobs they were promised.

Protests Erupt, Police Step In

After attempts to seek clarification from the institute’s management allegedly failed, students staged protests outside the campus. Videos of the demonstrations quickly circulated on social media, drawing public attention and prompting official action.

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police launched an investigation following formal complaints. Four individuals associated with the institute’s operations have been arrested, including Srijana Khatri, Kewal Khawas and Kareena Rai. Police sources said another key accused, identified as the institute’s director, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Sikkim Government Intervenes

As a significant number of affected students are reportedly from Sikkim, the matter drew the attention of the Sikkim government. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang directed state officials to look into the issue. A delegation from Sikkim later visited Siliguri and met senior police officials to ensure that students from the state receive legal support and protection.

Uncertain Future for Students

With legal proceedings initiated and the investigation ongoing, the institute remains under scrutiny. However, the affected students now face an uncertain academic future, having reportedly invested both time and money in courses that may not hold formal recognition.

Students have demanded full refunds and assistance in transferring to legitimate institutions so they can continue their education without further delay.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken if the allegations are proven, while investigations continue into the full extent of the alleged fraud.