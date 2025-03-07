ED Attaches ₹65.46 Crore Assets in State Bank of Sikkim Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally seized movable and immovable assets worth ₹65.46 crore in connection with a financial fraud involving the State Bank of Sikkim (SBS). The alleged misappropriation and laundering of funds were carried out by Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, the former General Manager (Operations) of SBS.

The assets under attachment include residential properties and land parcels situated in Deorali, Syari, Ranipool, and Penlong in Sikkim. Additionally, bank balances and fixed deposits registered in the names of Lepcha and his family members have also been seized. This action has been executed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The investigation stems from accusations of large-scale financial misconduct and fund misappropriation at SBS, where Lepcha is suspected of diverting public funds during his tenure. The ED’s latest move is a significant step toward recovering misused financial resources and reinforcing accountability within the banking sector. Officials have confirmed that further inquiries are ongoing, and additional assets linked to the case are being traced.