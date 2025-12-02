Drug Bust in Singtam: Police Seize Nearly 3,000 Illegal Capsules Under Mission Nasha Mukht

Singtam, Dec 2: In a continued crackdown under Mission Nasha Mukht Singtam, Singtam Sikkim Police apprehended a 28-year-old woman allegedly involved in drug trafficking. The accused, identified as married woman Roshni Chettri and currently residing at Dara Goan, Singtam, was taken into custody based on credible intelligence inputs.

During a search operation led by SHO Singtam PI Sher Bahadur Manger, police recovered 2,880 loose blue capsules marked “SPASMO” and “PENGI Plus”, suspected to be controlled contraband substances. The capsules were discovered concealed inside a black floral-print handbag belonging to the accused.

The seizure was formally conducted in the presence of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Rabdang) Roshan Subba and independent witnesses Smt. Yad Kumari Kami, Councillor, Ward No. 1, Pipal Dara, and Shri Mukesh Agarwal, Councillor, Ward No. 2, Dara Goan.

Authorities said the operation reinforces the police department’s ongoing commitment to eliminate drug misuse and protect the youth of Singtam.