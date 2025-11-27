Countdown Begins: Services FT Set for Final Showdown on 29 November

Gangtok, Nov 27 : Services FT has secured their spot in the final of the 41st All India Governor’s Gold Cup after defeating Diamond Harbour FC 2-0 in the semifinal match held this evening at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok. The team displayed disciplined football and strong control throughout the game, allowing little room for their opponents.

With this win, Services FT will now face Rajasthan United FC in the final on 29 November 2025 at Paljor Stadium. The upcoming match is already being described as a Clash of Titans, with both teams determined to claim the prestigious title.

Football fans from across Sikkim and beyond are eagerly waiting for the final showdown, which promises intense competition, high energy, and a battle for the Gold Cup trophy.