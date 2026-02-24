Congress Mahila Morcha Hits Back at BJP Over AI Summit Protest, Raises Questions on Farmers, Transparency and Governance

Gangtok, 23 Feb : The Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee – Mahila Morcha has strongly criticized the statement from the BJP Sikkim Mahila Morcha about the peaceful protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.

In a press statement released on Sunday, the Congress Mahila Morcha clarified that the demonstration was a symbolic and democratic way to show support for Indian farmers. It rejected any claims that the protest was inappropriate or aimed at harming India’s global image.

According to the organization, the protest aimed to bring attention to concerns among farmers about trade agreements between the BJP-led Union Government and the United States, which could lead to large-scale American agricultural imports entering Indian markets. The Mahila Morcha warned that such a move, if implemented without proper safeguards, could severely hurt the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers across the country.

The statement stressed that while the summit celebrated Artificial Intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the crisis facing India’s agriculture could not be overlooked. “Standing with farmers is not anti-India; it is pro-India,” the release stated.

The Mahila Morcha also accused the BJP of trying to distract from real issues by attacking a peaceful protest. It posed several questions for the BJP’s state and national leaders.

On international issues, the Congress Mahila Morcha questioned the BJP’s silence regarding global talks around the Jeffrey Epstein case. They asked whether anyone connected to the ruling party had direct or indirect ties that deserved public transparency. They also mentioned public discussions about Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s name in international conversations and called for clear explanations instead of dismissals.

Regarding the AI Summit, the organization pointed out reports of foreign technologies being presented, including a robotic dog said to be of Chinese origin and drones reportedly from Korea. They expressed concerns about the representation of domestic innovation under the “Make in India” initiative. They highlighted confusion during a moment involving Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, suggesting that such incidents might harm India’s image more than a peaceful protest.

The Mahila Morcha also questioned reported confusion about Galgotias University’s participation in the summit, seeking accountability for any mistakes made at this international event.

Referring to a tragic event in Bihar, the organization raised concerns about the reported suicide of a Class 10 student who was allegedly denied entry to her examination center for arriving a few minutes late. They called for accountability and more sensitivity in governance.

On the India–US trade issue, the Mahila Morcha requested clarity on whether a thorough impact assessment was completed before allowing American producers into agricultural markets. They inquired about the safeguards designed to protect Indian farmers from price fluctuations and unfair competition, and whether farmers had been properly consulted.

The statement concluded by asserting that democracy allows for peaceful dissent and that labeling every protest as anti-national shows insecurity, not strength. The Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee Mahila Morcha reaffirmed its commitment to democratic values and to protecting the interests of farmers, students, and citizens.