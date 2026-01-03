CM Seeks Buddha’s Blessings for Sikkim at Mahabodhi Temple Ahead of New Year 2026

Bodhgaya (Bihar), 2 Jun : Bodh Gaya witnessed a spiritually charged and serene evening as Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) offered prayers at the sacred Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site revered as the place of Lord Buddha’s enlightenment. The visit took place in the esteemed presence of His Holiness the 12th Goshri Gyaltsab Rinpoche, adding profound significance to the occasion.

Expressing deep devotion and humility, the Chief Minister prayed for peace, harmony, and the collective well-being of Sikkim and its people as the state prepares to welcome the New Year 2026. He sought the compassionate blessings of Lord Buddha, reaffirming his faith in spiritual values as guiding principles for social harmony and progress.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also attended the ongoing Sakya Monlam being held within the Mahabodhi Temple Parisar. The sacred prayer gathering was graced by the presence of His Holiness the 42nd Kyabgon Gongma Trizin Ratna Vajra Rinpoche and His Holiness Avikrita Vajra Sakya Rinpoche, further enriching the spiritual atmosphere of the event.

The Mahabodhi Temple resonated with devotion as a large number of devotees assembled to participate in the auspicious prayers. The gathering reflected a powerful sense of faith, unity, and spiritual solidarity, underscoring Bodh Gaya’s enduring significance as a global center of peace and Buddhist heritage.