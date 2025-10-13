CM Launches ‘Connect to CM’ Platform for Citizen Outreach

Gangtok, Oct 13 : The Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay today launched the ‘Connect to CM’ platform at Samman Bhawan, a major step aimed at bringing governance closer to the people.

The citizen-centric initiative is designed to empower the people of Sikkim by providing a direct channel to raise concerns, access services, and connect with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), promising timely and effective public service.

The service is now operational. Citizens can contact the platform by calling 80016-81188 or 93327-81188. The lines are open every day, including holidays and festivals, from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

The Chief Minister stated that ‘Connect to CM’ marks a new chapter in transparent and participatory governance, reflecting the vision of ‘Aangan Ma Sarkar’—governance at the doorstep.

In addition to the public outreach platform, CM Golay also launched the Chief Minister Schemes Integrated Management System. This system is intended to improve the implementation and monitoring of all schemes under the CM Office.

The Chief Minister stressed that these initiatives reinforce the government’s commitment to reaching the last person and truly connecting the unconnected.