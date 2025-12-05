Cloudflare Faces Fresh Outage, Disrupts Canva and Other Major Apps Worldwide

Gangtok, Dec 5 : Just weeks after a large-scale service disruption, global internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare has once again suffered a significant outage, affecting thousands of users and several popular online platforms, including Canva. The incident has caused widespread inconvenience as users reported problems accessing multiple applications dependent on Cloudflare’s network.

In an official update on its status page, Cloudflare confirmed technical issues impacting its dashboard and associated APIs. The company noted that users attempting to access these services may encounter failed requests or error messages, disrupting normal operations for businesses and individuals alike.

The timing of the disruption coincides with scheduled maintenance at Cloudflare’s Detroit (DTW) data center, which commenced at 09:00 UTC (2:30 PM IST) and is slated to continue until 13:00 UTC (6:30 PM IST). During this maintenance window, traffic from the region is being diverted through alternate networks, potentially causing increased latency and temporary service interruptions. Cloudflare has advised customers with private and cloud network connections in the affected area to verify proper routing to avoid further impact.

Although the company has not officially linked the outage to the maintenance activity, users across different regions have complained about slow loading websites and unresponsive apps. Cloudflare has described the situation as internal service degradation, suggesting that the issue may extend beyond routine infrastructure work.

Interestingly, high-profile platforms such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini, which also rely on Cloudflare, are reportedly functioning without major issues. However, services like Canva and Blinkit have experienced notable disruptions. Even outage tracking website Downdetector has shown irregular performance amid the internet instability.

This latest incident follows a massive outage last month that left millions of users and hundreds of businesses offline for several hours. That earlier disruption was later attributed to a technical failure within Cloudflare’s own systems.

As has become common during major tech outages, users quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration and humor through a flood of memes, turning the disruption into a viral moment across social media.