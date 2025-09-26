Chief Minister Golay Attends “Balidan,” a Play Honoring Martyr Durga Malla

Gangtok, Sep 26 : Sikkim’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) attended the “Balidan” program on Friday, a special event dedicated to Shaheed Durga Malla, India’s first Nepali martyr. Organized by the Bharatiya Gorkha Parishad (Sikkim State Branch) as part of the centenary celebration of Sikkimese theater, the event featured a powerful play honoring the freedom fighter.

Chief Minister Golay praised the play, calling it “more than a cultural presentation, it is a celebration of sacrifice, courage, and patriotism.” He highlighted the enduring legacy of Shaheed Durga Malla, noting that the martyr’s bravery and supreme sacrifice continue to inspire generations. “His legacy shines as a source of pride not only for the Gorkha community but for the entire nation,” the Chief Minister stated.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the organizers, directors, and artists for their work in bringing this historic story to life. He emphasized the importance of such productions in preserving the state’s rich history and inspiring younger generations.

During the event, Chief Minister Golay reiterated his government’s commitment to promoting language, literature, art, and culture. He cited efforts to preserve linguistic heritage, celebrate cultural icons, and encourage academic research as key initiatives. He also mentioned the government’s focus on ensuring the wider use of local languages in official communication and creating greater opportunities for cultural expression.

Concluding his address, Chief Minister Golay paid his respects to Shaheed Durga Malla and expressed gratitude to the Gorkha community for their “unmatched contributions to India’s freedom struggle, unity, and nation-building.” The event closed with a unified cry of “Jai Hind!” and “Jai Sikkim!”

Major Durga Malla: The Gorkha Hero Who Gave Everything for The Nation 🇮🇳

Major Durga Malla, born in 1913, was a brave Gorkha soldier of the Indian National Army who sacrificed his life for India’s freedom. Captured near Kohima in 1944, he refused to betray his comrades and was executed at just 31. His courage and patriotism are remembered every year on August 25, observed as ‘Balidan Diwas’ by Gorkhas, inspiring generations with his unwavering dedication to the nation.

Biography of Major Durga Malla

Early Life and Background

Major Durga Malla was born on 1 July 1913 in Doiwala village near Dehradun, in the present-day state of Uttarakhand. He belonged to the Gorkha community, which has a long tradition of courage, discipline, and service in the armed forces. From a young age, Malla displayed a strong sense of patriotism and responsibility toward his people.

Military Career

Durga Malla joined the Gorkha Rifles regiment of the British Indian Army as a young man. His discipline, bravery, and leadership qualities soon set him apart. However, despite serving in the British forces, his heart was with India’s freedom struggle. He longed to see his country free from colonial rule and wanted to use his skills as a soldier for the cause of independence.

Role in the Indian National Army (INA)

During World War II, when Subhas Chandra Bose formed the Indian National Army (INA) to fight against British rule with Japanese support, Durga Malla was among the first Gorkha soldiers to join the movement. He rose to the rank of Major in the INA and played a key role in motivating other Gorkhas to join the freedom struggle.

Major Malla worked actively in the Intelligence branch of the INA, where he gathered crucial information on enemy movements. His deep commitment, loyalty to the cause, and fearless actions earned him respect among fellow soldiers and leaders.

Arrest and Sacrifice

In 1944, while carrying out a mission near Kohima in Nagaland, Major Durga Malla was captured by British forces. He was imprisoned and later tried for treason against the British Crown. Despite immense pressure and even emotional appeals, including being brought face-to-face with his wife to weaken his resolve, Major Malla refused to betray the INA or disown his commitment to India’s freedom.

On 25 August 1944, Major Durga Malla was executed by hanging at Delhi Central Jail. He was only 31 years old. His final act of courage made him the first Gorkha soldier of the INA to sacrifice his life for India’s independence.

Legacy

Major Durga Malla is remembered as a symbol of bravery and sacrifice among the Gorkhas and across India. His portrait hangs in the Parliament House of India, honoring his contribution to the freedom struggle. Every year, his birth anniversary and martyrdom day are observed with respect, especially by the Gorkha community.

His life continues to inspire generations, reminding them that true patriotism demands courage, sacrifice, and unwavering faith in one’s nation.