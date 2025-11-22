CAP Holds Peaceful Dharna in Gangtok, Calls for End to Service Extensions in Government

Gangtok, Nov 22 : The Citizen Action Party (CAP) – Sikkim organised a peaceful one-day dharna in Gangtok on Satuday, protesting against the ongoing system of service extensions and reappointments within the state government. The demonstration was aimed at demanding immediate termination of the policy, which the party believes hinders employment opportunities for the youth of Sikkim.

The protest drew strong participation from senior party leaders, including vice presidents, spokespersons, general secretaries, council presidents, ACEC members, and other key representatives. According to CAP, extending service tenure for existing government employees restricts fresh recruitment and limits avenues for capable young professionals seeking public service roles.

During the dharna, the party criticised the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government, urging it to fulfil its own election manifesto commitments. CAP stated that the continuation of extensions and reappointments is not only an administrative lapse but also a breach of trust with the public and youth population who were promised change.

The party also issued a direct appeal to individuals currently benefiting from service extensions or reemployment. CAP urged them to step aside voluntarily in the interest of fairness and to support opportunities for the next generation.

The Citizen Action Party stated that it will continue to advocate for transparent governance and youth-first policies until the existing system is reversed.