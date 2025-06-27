BJP Delegation Addresses Job Regularization Confusion at STNM Hospital

Gangtok, June 27 : A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, spearheaded by Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, visited STNM Hospital today to investigate concerns regarding alleged irregularities in the job regularization process. The team engaged with both affected staff members and hospital officials to ascertain the source of the confusion.

During their visit, it became apparent that a misconception about the necessity of recommendations from higher authorities was contributing to delays and uncertainty in the regularization process. However, subsequent discussions clarified that this belief stemmed from misinformation.

The BJP team highlighted that, in accordance with a Department of Personnel (DoP) notification issued a year ago and the Sikkim Services Rules, no recommendations are required for any position under the job regularization process. The delegation underscored the importance of adhering strictly to established procedures, free from external influence or interference.

While the issue was resolved through direct dialogue, the incident has brought to light important questions about accountability and the imperative for strict compliance with existing regulations. The BJP delegation affirmed its commitment to closely monitoring the situation to ensure transparency and fairness. They also urged relevant authorities to issue clear communications in the future to prevent similar misunderstandings and protect the interests of deserving candidates.