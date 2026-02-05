Beyond the Classroom: Academy Brain Storm Empowers Students with Career Insight and Life Lessons

Gangtok, 5 Feb : Academy Brain Storm successfully hosted a comprehensive Counselling-cum-Farewell Programme today, designed to equip the outgoing students of Class X and Class XII with the tools necessary for both academic success and personal well-being.

The event went beyond traditional farewells, serving as a critical bridge between school life and the professional world. The programme prioritized holistic development, offering students a blend of career roadmap planning, practical life advice, and motivational guidance.



Key Highlights of the Session

1. Distinguished Insight from DGP Akshay Sachdeva

The session was headlined by an interactive dialogue with DGP Akshay Sachdeva, whose engagement with the students was a focal point of the event. Mr. Sachdeva addressed the “silent” challenges that often derail academic progress.

* Navigating Distractions: He provided actionable advice on handling peer pressure and the widening generational gap.

* Social Awareness: He spoke candidly about sensitive but critical topics, including drug abuse, addiction, and the dynamics of modern relationships.

* Holistic Health: He urged students to prioritize their personal health as the foundation for any future achievement.

2. Health and Discipline with Dr. Bhargesh

Adding a scientific perspective to the event, Dr. Bhargesh, a noted scientist and counsellor, focused on the physical and mental discipline required for success.

* The Screen Time Epidemic: He highlighted the adverse effects of excessive mobile usage on student focus and mental health.

* Lifestyle Diseases: Dr. Bhargesh drew urgent attention to rising health concerns among the youth, such as obesity and kidney issues, stressing that physical well-being is inseparable from academic ambition.

3. Gateway to Higher Education

To provide immediate career clarity, representatives from various esteemed colleges were present. They offered students:

* Detailed information on emerging courses.

* Guidance on admission opportunities.

* Clarity on choosing paths aligned with their aptitudes.

Final Note :-

The Counselling-cum-Farewell Programme proved to be a pivotal experience for the attendees. By combining celebration with serious mentorship, Academy Brain Storm ensured that its students are not just graduating, but are stepping into the future with clarity, caution, and confidence.